Benin: seizure of 500 12-gauge cartridges in Bétérou

On the night of Monday, July 13 to Tuesday, July 14, 2026, elements of the Bétérou district police intercepted a vehicle transporting an illegal cargo of five hundred (500) 12-gauge cartridges. The conveyor, a thirty-year-old man, was immediately arrested and placed in custody.

The operation that led to his arrest is part of the fourth cycle of special operations for synchronized national territory security, an initiative that continues to bear fruit on the ground.

It was during this night patrol that law enforcement targeted a Toyota Corolla vehicle, registered in Benin, traveling on the road linking Bétérou to Djougou.

During a meticulous search of the vehicle, police officers uncovered the hidden cargo. The driver, a young man in his thirties, had carefully concealed two boxes containing the 500 12-gauge cartridges in the rear trunk of his car.

​Ongoing investigation and imminent transfer

​The suspect was immediately arrested. Currently held in custody at the police station, he is undergoing questioning aimed at identifying the exact origin of these munitions and their final destination. At the conclusion of this preliminary investigation procedure, the thirty-year-old will be presented to the Public Prosecutor to answer for this illicit trafficking of arms and munitions.

​Under the guidance of Inspector General of Police Brice Allowanou, Director General of the republican police, security forces reaffirm their determination to dismantle criminal networks in order to ensure the free movement of people and goods throughout the national territory.