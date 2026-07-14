2026 World Cup: France and Spain meet in semi-final at Dallas Stadium

France and Spain meet at Dallas Stadium on July 14 for a 2026 World Cup semi-final with a place in the final at stake.

The 2026 World Cup semi-final will see France face Spain on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m. local time GMT+1. Scheduled at Dallas Stadium, the match marks a crucial stage of the tournament, with a place in the final at stake. The encounter promises a tactical duel between two of the world’s best national teams.

France, coached by Didier Deschamps, comfortably dominated their opponents in the group stage with convincing wins over Senegal, Iraq and Norway. In the round of 16, Les Bleus controlled Sweden before beating Morocco in the quarter-finals. This positive momentum underlines their ambition to reach a third consecutive World Cup final.

Spain, led by Luis de la Fuente, have also confirmed their growing strength in this competition. After a solid group stage, La Roja defeated Belgium in the quarter-finals to secure a place among the top four teams. Spain aim to extend their winning run in the semi-final, bolstered by recent success in the European Championship and Nations League.

Tactically, France rely on a fast and incisive attack led by captain Kylian Mbappé, their main offensive asset after producing at a high level in previous matches. Spain favour a possession-based, controlled game, with Rodri directing the defensive midfield and regarded as a key figure in containing opposing attacks.

This clash between two distinct football philosophies carries major significance for both teams. Qualification for the final would further enhance one of their profiles in this fiercely contested 2026 World Cup.

France in focus

France are managed by the experienced Didier Deschamps, who has led Les Bleus since 2012. His squad combines youth and experience, with established figures such as Mbappé, as well as other influential players in attack and midfield. Their system is built around quick transitions, using speed on the wings and attacking creativity, which has enabled them to open the scoring in many previous matches.

France’s performances have been built on a solid defence and disciplined organisation. The team have adapted to the tournament’s various challenges, providing a degree of confidence ahead of their meeting with Spain in a stadium where the pressure will be intense.

Spain in focus

Spain, under Luis de la Fuente, deploy a characteristic style centred on possession and control of the tempo. The coach, whose career has been marked by success with youth teams, has successfully integrated established talents such as Rodri, a defensive pillar, and attackers capable of making powerful runs. Their patient approach aims to tire out opponents and create spaces for the finish.

La Roja showed significant cohesion by eliminating Belgium, a team renowned for its solidity. This qualification represents another challenge in their pursuit of a third consecutive semi-final win in a major tournament. Their ability to slow the game down and impose their rhythm will be decisive against France’s pace.

France Upcoming 20:00 Dallas Stadium Spain Spain

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