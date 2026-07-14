Benin: after the success of “What It Costs,” Amour Aïou is launching a Private Tour with four dates.

After winning over the audience with two sold-out performances of his show What It Costs You last May, Beninese stand-up comedian Amour Aïou is back at it. The artist is launching a Private Tour 2026 with four dates, featuring a revamped and more intimate version of his show, exclusively by invitation.

Success sometimes calls for a second life. Two months after filling the Walô Dance Center during two consecutive nights on May 23 and 24, with his show “What It Costs You”, Amour Aïou is ready to hit the stage in a new format. The Beninese stand-up comedian has announced the launch of a Private Tour 2026, consisting of four shows scheduled for July 19, August 2, September 27, and October 11, still at the Walô Dance Center. Unlike previous performances, these events will take place in a more confidential setting. The evenings will be private and accessible by invitation only.

A condensed version to keep the show alive

For Amour Aïou, this new step is not just a simple reprise. The artist is offering a shorter, reworked version of his show to give it a new dynamic. “After these two big performances, I had the idea to perform it again, but this time in a shorter, condensed version,” he explained. The goal is to allow a new audience to discover What It Costs You, while continuing the artistic work started during the first performances.

Beyond connecting with the audience, this Private Tour also represents a phase of maturation for the comedian. These evenings will provide him the opportunity to refine his writing, enhance his staging, and test new approaches. “This will allow me to continue to keep the show alive, improve it, and make it even more polished,” he shared. The artist also sees it as a way to maintain a permanent connection with the stage and his audience, while preparing for his next big show.

Capitalize on a positive dynamic

The decision to extend the adventure of What It Costs You is a continuation of the success experienced in May. The two performances were sold out at the Walô Dance Center, which is a rare occurrence in the Beninese stand-up scene, praised by both industry professionals and audiences alike.

With this Private Tour 2026, Amour Aïou aims to maintain this dynamic while prioritizing closeness with his audience. It’s a way to transform the success of a show into a true evolving artistic experience, before unveiling a new large-scale project in the coming months.