No end of the tunnel for Kémi Seba: the activist remains in prison following the hearing on Tuesday.

New twist in the Kémi Séba case in South Africa. South African judicial authorities have decided to once again postpone the review of his case. The next hearing is now set for August 11.

This decision extends a legal process already marked by several postponements since his arrest in Pretoria last April. South African courts are examining the proceedings initiated against him, while Benin has made an extradition request.

A figure of pan-Africanism, Kémi Séba contests the accusations against him. His lawyers oppose his extradition to Benin, arguing that he would not receive a fair trial. For their part, the Beninese authorities wish for him to answer before the courts for the charges against him.



The meeting on August 11 could be a significant step in this process, although the judicial calendar remains subject to change.

