Benin: first day of exams for candidates in the 2026 Baccalaureate replacement session

The written exams for the replacement session of the Baccalaureate, session of 2026, officially started this Monday at CEG Sainte-Rita in Cotonou, the only examination center selected nationwide.

This session is exclusively for candidates who, for duly justified and validated reasons of force majeure by the Baccalaureate Office, were unable to participate in the normal session last June. It takes place in a context marked by the excellent results of the main session, the official figures of which have just been published.

Latecomer candidates are taking their exams under conditions identical to those of the normal session to ensure fairness of opportunity for this first university degree. To ensure the smooth running of the evaluation, the examination center at CEG Sainte-Rita is under the direct supervision of Professor Fidèle Djimon.

The post-exam schedule is set to be particularly intense. The first and second deliberations for this make-up exam are scheduled for Friday.

Immediately after, that is to say the next day, the candidates declared eligible will face the physical and sports tests to finalize their examination.

Key Figures from the Normal Session 2026

This replacement phase concludes an examination whose normal session recorded remarkable overall performances this year: