Electricity network maintenance: SBEE announces outages on Tuesday, July 15, 2026, in several departments

The Beninese Electric Energy Company (SBEE) informs its subscribers that several localities in the country will experience disruptions in the electrical supply this Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

These scheduled outages are part of maintenance operations aimed at sustainably improving the quality of the electrical supply across the national grid.

In the Littoral department, specifically in the East of Cotonou, technicians will be at work from 12 PM to 2 PM. This intervention will temporarily affect the sectors of Irédé, the Sacred Heart crossroads, Sodjéatinmin, and their surroundings.

In the Ouémé department, interruptions will occur from 11 AM to 3 PM. In Porto-Novo, a drop in voltage or a blackout will be noticed in the area of the Tanzoun substation, the traffic light at Danto, and around the Cinquantenaire. Also in Ouémé, the localities of Djèviali, Dangbo, Azowlissè, Adjohoun, Bonou, and surrounding areas will also experience outages during the same time frame.

The Atlantic department will not be left out, with several targeted areas from 10 AM to 3 PM. In Abomey-Calavi, subscribers in the Hêvié district and surrounding areas will have to cope with this lack of power. The same time slot will apply for the localities of Pahou and Ouèssè, as well as for a major axis grouping Houègbo, Massi, Toffo, Colli, and the military barracks in Dèssa in the municipality of Allada.

In the Zou department, significant work will affect the electrical supply from 10 AM to 3 PM. The concerned sectors include Attogon, Houawé, Makpéhognon, Lissazounmè, Agbangnizoun, Sinwè, Kpatalokoli in Bohicon, Cana, Zogbodomè, Akiza, Massi, and their surroundings. Simultaneously, in the Couffo department, the municipality of Dogbo will experience a blackout from 10 AM to 3 PM, specifically affecting Dogbo-town, Dadouhoué, Kpodji, Foncomey, Dékandji, Dogbo Ahomèy, and nearby villages.

For the Collines department, the same time frame of 10 AM to 3 PM will see the suspension of power in a large number of localities. The subscribers impacted include those in Glazoué-town, Aklamkpa, Sowiandji, Wèdèmin, Assantè, Hocco, Sawè, Magoumi, Kpakpaza, Yawa, Zaffé, Thio, Agouagon, Kamaté, Egbessi, Tankossi, and Tchatchégou.

The forecasts for the northern departments

The north of the country will also experience waves of electrical maintenance this Tuesday. In Borgou, the city of Parakou will face interruptions from 10 AM to 3 PM in the neighborhoods of Arafath, Kpassa, Baka, Kika 1, and Kika 2. In Donga, SBEE has planned two distinct programs. The first, set from 11 AM to 3 PM, will affect Tàïfa, Sabari, Yaloua, Bariénou, Gah, Leman-Bogou, Naholou, and Copargo. The second, scheduled from 10 AM to 3 PM, will impact the localities of Pénélan, Akaradè, and Alédjo.

Finally, in the Alibori department, technical teams will also intervene from 10 AM to 3 PM. These maintenance works will affect the electricity supply in Bensékou, Liboussou, Piami, Ségbana, Libantè, Lougou, Sokotindji, Kambara, Kandifo, and surrounding areas. SBEE apologizes for the inconvenience caused and assures that everything will be done for a quick restoration as soon as the work is completed.