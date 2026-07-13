Market: Manchester United accelerates for Youri Tielemans

After abandoning the pursuit of Ederson, Manchester United has made Youri Tielemans its priority to strengthen its midfield. Discussions with Aston Villa are now said to be at an advanced stage.

Manchester United is about to change its strategy in the transfer market. In search of a midfield reinforcement, the Manchester club has intensified negotiations with Aston Villa to secure the services of Youri Tielemans. According to information from The Athletic, discussions between the parties are progressing positively, and there is a mutual willingness to conclude the deal quickly. At 29 years old, the Belgian international is coming off a 2026 World Cup where Belgium was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Spain.

The midfielder is now expected at Old Trafford, where he could become one of the major signings for the Red Devils this summer. Manchester United has refocused its priorities after opting against the recruitment of Ederson. The English club was not convinced by the results of the medical examinations of the Atalanta midfielder, preferring to end discussions. This turnaround has led the Manchester leaders to accelerate the Tielemans deal, seen as a top alternative to strengthen the team’s midfield for the upcoming season.