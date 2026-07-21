Transfer Market: Florentino Pérez would slow down the Rodri case at Real Madrid.

Despite Rodri’s interest in returning to Spain, a transfer to Real Madrid doesn’t seem to be on the table. According to several sources, Florentino Pérez would oppose any attempts to recruit the Manchester City midfielder.

Rodri’s future continues to fuel transfer rumors. While the Manchester City midfielder would be attracted by the idea of returning to Spain, the path to Real Madrid faces a significant obstacle: Florentino Pérez. According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the president of the Madrid club is not in favor of the Spanish international’s arrival and has ruled out any possibility of opening negotiations with Manchester City this summer.

Rodri, who already played for Atlético de Madrid before joining the Premier League, would welcome a return to La Liga, with Real Madrid as his preferred destination. Meanwhile, the new Madrid coach, José Mourinho, is preparing for the season with his squad, without reinforcements at the defensive midfield position. For its part, Manchester City does not intend to let one of its key players leave without a response. The English club has offered Rodri a new contract extension to secure his future. His current deal expires in the summer of 2027.

On his X account, Fabrizio Romano summarized the situation: “Rodri wants to return to Spain and dreams of joining Real Madrid. This has been a clear trend for several months. Meanwhile, Florentino Pérez has always kept the door closed on this operation and any negotiations this summer. Manchester City, for its part, has presented a new contract extension offer, which has been on the table since April.” At this stage, a move for Rodri to Real Madrid seems unlikely, even if the situation could change in the coming months depending on the player’s decisions and those of the two clubs.