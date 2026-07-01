World Cup 2026: England and DR Congo choose balanced 4-2-3-1 systems for round-of-32 clash in Atlanta

England and DR Congo both set up in 4-2-3-1 systems for their 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Angleterre VS RD Congo, le 01/07/2026 17:00, stade Atlanta Stadium
Illustration du match Angleterre VS RD Congo, le 01/07/2026 17:00, stade Atlanta Stadium
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SUMMARY

England and the Democratic Republic of Congo face each other on July 1, 2026 at 17:00 GMT+1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Both teams are deploying a 4-2-3-1 system, setting up a tactical contest in which control of midfield will be essential. This duel marks a turning point in the competition, with an ambitious England side up against a Congolese team determined to spring a surprise.

For England, Thomas Tuchel names a young and dynamic group led by midfielder Jude Bellingham and forwards Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane. Opposite him, coach Sébastien Desabre is relying on a solid defensive core combined with attacking players capable of unsettling the England block, notably Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa.

This round-of-32 tie is also a victory in itself for DR Congo, who are testing themselves against one of football’s great historic nations, while England are looking to confirm their status as favorites. The tactical choices and management of the collective will be decisive, particularly around the midfielders, who will have to apply their respective coach’s strategy.

How England line up

England line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defense consists of Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly on the left flank, an experimental but balanced line. In midfield, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson form a double pivot tasked with protecting the defense while feeding the attacking line.

The attacking trio behind center-forward Harry Kane brings together Noni Madueke on one side, Jude Bellingham centrally as playmaker, and Marcus Rashford on the other wing. This setup features many players capable of combining pace and technique, offering several attacking options. Coach Thomas Tuchel is prioritizing fluidity and a high press in this system.

On the bench, the presence of experienced figures such as John Stones, Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka provides valuable replacement options to manage the match. England’s notable absences, particularly Reece James and Jarell Quansah, are felt in defense, placing greater responsibility on the starters.

How DR Congo line up

Sébastien Desabre also sets up his team in a 4-2-3-1, with Lionel Mpasi as goalkeeper. The defense features Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku, a line combining physical strength and international experience. In midfield, Samuel Moutoussamy and Noah Sadiki make up the double pivot, tasked with balancing play between defensive and attacking phases.

In support of the attack, Ngal’ayel Mukau takes on a playmaker role, while Nathanaël Mbuku, Brian Cipenga and Yoane Wissa complete the attacking setup with a dynamic trident supporting the two front men, Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa. This setup reflects an ambition to counterattack while remaining defensively solid.

DR Congo’s bench includes several players capable of changing the course of the match, notably Gaël Kakuta and Fiston Mayele, giving them varied options to adapt as the game evolves. This lineup underlines Desabre’s desire to combine pragmatism and creativity against an England side that presses aggressively.

Starting lineups

England
System4-2-3-1CoachThomas Tuchel
Starters11
  1. 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper
  2. 25 Djed Spence Defender
  3. 2 Ezri Konsa Defender
  4. 6 Marc Guéhi Defender
  5. 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender
  6. 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder
  7. 4 Declan Rice Midfielder
  8. 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder
  9. 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder
  10. 11 Marcus Rashford Midfielder
  11. 9 Harry Kane Forward
Substitutes15
  • 23 James Trafford
  • 13 Dean Henderson
  • 12 Trevoh Chalobah
  • 5 John Stones
  • 15 Dan Burn
  • 24 Reece James
  • 4 Jarell Quansah
  • 21 Eberechi Eze
  • 14 Jordan Henderson
  • 17 Morgan Rogers
  • 16 Kobbie Mainoo
  • 19 Ollie Watkins
  • 18 Anthony Gordon
  • 7 Bukayo Saka
  • 22 Ivan Toney
DR Congo
System4-2-3-1CoachSebastien Desabre
Starters11
  1. 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender
  3. 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender
  4. 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender
  5. 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender
  6. 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder
  7. 14 Noah Sadiki Midfielder
  8. 7 Nathanaël Mbuku Forward
  9. 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder
  10. 9 Brian Cipenga Forward
  11. 20 Yoane Wissa Forward
Substitutes15
  • 21 Matthieu Epolo
  • 16 Timothy Fayulu
  • 5 Dylan Batubinsika
  • 24 Gedeon Kalulu
  • 12 Joris Kayembe
  • 3 Steve Kapuadi
  • 11 Gaël Kakuta
  • 18 Charles Pickel
  • 10 Théo Bongonda
  • 15 Aaron Tshibola
  • 25 Edo Kayembe
  • 19 Fiston Mayele
  • 17 Cédric Bakambu
  • 23 Simon Banza
  • 13 Meschak Elia
England
Half-time Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
01/07/2026 17:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 7'But - B. Cipenga (passe C. Mbemba)RD Congo, 7e
  2. 19'Carton jaune - J. BellinghamAngleterre, 19e
  3. 28'Carton jaune - N. SadikiRD Congo, 28e
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Half-time Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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