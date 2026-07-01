World Cup 2026: England and DR Congo choose balanced 4-2-3-1 systems for round-of-32 clash in Atlanta

England and DR Congo both set up in 4-2-3-1 systems for their 2026 World Cup round-of-32 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

England and the Democratic Republic of Congo face each other on July 1, 2026 at 17:00 GMT+1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Both teams are deploying a 4-2-3-1 system, setting up a tactical contest in which control of midfield will be essential. This duel marks a turning point in the competition, with an ambitious England side up against a Congolese team determined to spring a surprise.

For England, Thomas Tuchel names a young and dynamic group led by midfielder Jude Bellingham and forwards Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane. Opposite him, coach Sébastien Desabre is relying on a solid defensive core combined with attacking players capable of unsettling the England block, notably Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa.

This round-of-32 tie is also a victory in itself for DR Congo, who are testing themselves against one of football’s great historic nations, while England are looking to confirm their status as favorites. The tactical choices and management of the collective will be decisive, particularly around the midfielders, who will have to apply their respective coach’s strategy.

How England line up

England line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 with Jordan Pickford in goal. The defense consists of Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly on the left flank, an experimental but balanced line. In midfield, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson form a double pivot tasked with protecting the defense while feeding the attacking line.

The attacking trio behind center-forward Harry Kane brings together Noni Madueke on one side, Jude Bellingham centrally as playmaker, and Marcus Rashford on the other wing. This setup features many players capable of combining pace and technique, offering several attacking options. Coach Thomas Tuchel is prioritizing fluidity and a high press in this system.

On the bench, the presence of experienced figures such as John Stones, Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka provides valuable replacement options to manage the match. England’s notable absences, particularly Reece James and Jarell Quansah, are felt in defense, placing greater responsibility on the starters.

How DR Congo line up

Sébastien Desabre also sets up his team in a 4-2-3-1, with Lionel Mpasi as goalkeeper. The defense features Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Arthur Masuaku, a line combining physical strength and international experience. In midfield, Samuel Moutoussamy and Noah Sadiki make up the double pivot, tasked with balancing play between defensive and attacking phases.

In support of the attack, Ngal’ayel Mukau takes on a playmaker role, while Nathanaël Mbuku, Brian Cipenga and Yoane Wissa complete the attacking setup with a dynamic trident supporting the two front men, Cédric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa. This setup reflects an ambition to counterattack while remaining defensively solid.

DR Congo’s bench includes several players capable of changing the course of the match, notably Gaël Kakuta and Fiston Mayele, giving them varied options to adapt as the game evolves. This lineup underlines Desabre’s desire to combine pragmatism and creativity against an England side that presses aggressively.

Starting lineups

England System 4-2-3-1 Coach Thomas Tuchel Starters 11 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper 25 Djed Spence Defender 2 Ezri Konsa Defender 6 Marc Guéhi Defender 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder 4 Declan Rice Midfielder 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder 11 Marcus Rashford Midfielder 9 Harry Kane Forward Substitutes 15 23 James Trafford

13 Dean Henderson

12 Trevoh Chalobah

5 John Stones

15 Dan Burn

24 Reece James

4 Jarell Quansah

21 Eberechi Eze

14 Jordan Henderson

17 Morgan Rogers

16 Kobbie Mainoo

19 Ollie Watkins

18 Anthony Gordon

7 Bukayo Saka

22 Ivan Toney DR Congo System 4-2-3-1 Coach Sebastien Desabre Starters 11 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder 14 Noah Sadiki Midfielder 7 Nathanaël Mbuku Forward 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder 9 Brian Cipenga Forward 20 Yoane Wissa Forward Substitutes 15 21 Matthieu Epolo

16 Timothy Fayulu

5 Dylan Batubinsika

24 Gedeon Kalulu

12 Joris Kayembe

3 Steve Kapuadi

11 Gaël Kakuta

18 Charles Pickel

10 Théo Bongonda

15 Aaron Tshibola

25 Edo Kayembe

19 Fiston Mayele

17 Cédric Bakambu

23 Simon Banza

13 Meschak Elia

England Half-time 0-1 Atlanta Stadium DR Congo Fil du match 7' ⚽ But - B. Cipenga (passe C. Mbemba) 19' Carton jaune - J. Bellingham 28' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki