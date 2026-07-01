Benin: the installation of the Senate is speeding up with a first list of members

New progress in the installation process of the Senate in Benin. The government has finalized the list of the first personalities to sit as ex officio members in this new institution, including former presidents of the Republic, former presidents of the National Assembly, and former presidents of the Constitutional Court.

The process of setting up the Senate has reached a new stage in Benin. The government has finalized the list of personalities to sit as ex officio members in this new chamber of Parliament, established following the constitutional revision of November 2025.

The list notably includes former presidents of the Republic Nicéphore Soglo, Boni Yayi, and Patrice Talon. These three figures are set to join the Senate due to their past roles at the head of the state. Alongside them are several former presidents of the National Assembly: Adrien Houngbédji, Bruno Amoussou, Idji Kolawolé, and Mathurin Nago. These former parliamentary leaders are included under the provisions set for the composition of the new institution.

Former presidents of the Constitutional Court are also called to sit in the Senate. The list mentions Théodore Holo, Robert Dossou, Amouda Issifou, and Élisabeth Pognon.

The creation of the Senate results from the constitutional revision adopted in November 2025. This reform introduced a second parliamentary chamber in Benin. According to the stipulated provisions, the Senate must consist of ex officio members and other members appointed according to the modalities defined by the texts.

The ex officio members notably include the former presidents of the Republic, former presidents of the National Assembly, and former presidents of the Constitutional Court who have completed at least half of their term.