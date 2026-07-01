Benin: the statistician Fulbert Allognissodé appointed Director of Exams and Competitions

The government has made a new appointment in the education sector. Meeting in a Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the executive appointed Fulbert Allognissodé as Director of Examinations and Competitions.

This appointment comes amid a restructuring of the system responsible for managing school examinations and competitions in Benin. Fulbert Allognissodé thus takes the helm of a strategic direction, expected to play a central role in the preparation, organization, and monitoring of national assessments.

Prior to this decision, the Directorate of Examinations and Competitions of the Ministry of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education had been temporarily assigned to Biao Karimou Inoussa, following the departure of Armand Kuyema Natta, who was assigned to other roles within the government.

With this appointment, the government aims to ensure continuity in the conduct of examinations and competitions, at a time when the education sector is still marked by significant challenges in organization, scheduling, credibility, and transparency in assessments.

Fulbert Allognissodé will particularly be responsible for supporting the various stages related to national examinations, in coordination with the technical structures of the ministry and the stakeholders in the education system.

An Emeritus Statistician

The new head of Examinations and Competitions holds a doctorate in Statistics-Probability. He defended his thesis on December 12, 2019, at the Institute of Mathematics and Physical Sciences, with the mention “Very Honorable.” His work focused on stochastic analysis in the field of probability theory.

Beyond his scientific profile, Dr. Fulbert Allognissodé is also known in the Beninese political sphere. A member of the Republican Bloc, he was the party’s leading candidate in the Lokossa arrondissement during the 2026 municipal elections.