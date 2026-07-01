World Cup 2026: England face DR Congo in Round of 32 in Atlanta with Tuchel and Desabre

England face DR Congo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 1, 2026, in a World Cup Round of 32 clash between Thomas Tuchel’s favorites and Sébastien Desabre’s historic Congolese side.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Angleterre VS RD Congo, le 01/07/2026 17:00, stade Atlanta Stadium
Illustration du match Angleterre VS RD Congo, le 01/07/2026 17:00, stade Atlanta Stadium
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SUMMARY

On July 1, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. GMT+1, England face DR Congo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The clash pits the English side, who qualified top of their group, against a tenacious Congolese team continuing their historic progress at this World Cup. The match represents a crucial step toward the quarter-finals for both teams.

After finishing first in Group L with two wins and a draw, England, led by Thomas Tuchel, will want to confirm their status as favorites and keep their momentum going. For their part, DR Congo, under Sébastien Desabre, have caused a stir by reaching the Round of 32 for the first time, notably thanks to a landmark 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan.

The match will bring together an attacking, controlled style embodied by England and a Congolese team built on rigorous defending and quick counterattacks. The focus on key players such as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham for England, as well as Yoane Wissa and Fiston Mayele for DR Congo, will be decisive in determining the outcome of the match.

With no confirmed absences, both teams have strong squads available. The Atlanta stadium, with its capacity and atmosphere, hosts this highly anticipated showdown, all the more so given the major sporting stakes — qualification for the last 16 of a highly competitive World Cup.

Focus on England

England will play in a 4-2-3-1 system under the direction of Thomas Tuchel. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be tasked with guarding the net. The defense features Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly, offering a balance between solidity and forward thrust. In midfield, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson will play a key role in ball-winning and distribution.

The attacking trio behind striker Harry Kane is made up of Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford, combining creativity, technique and speed of execution. Kane, one of the tournament’s leading scorers with three goals in the group stage, is the main asset in England’s attack. The bench also offers options such as Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka to maintain a high level of intensity.

Focus on DR Congo

DR Congo will line up in a 4-3-3 with Lionel Mpasi Nzau in goal. The defensive line is provided by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe and Arthur Masuaku, combining experience and physical power. The midfield will rely on Ngal’ayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy and Noah Sadiki to manage the tempo and ball recovery.

The attack rests on a quick and incisive trio made up of Nathanaël Mbuku, Yoane Wissa and Brian Cipenga. Wissa, who scored twice in the match against Uzbekistan, is the main attacking threat, supported by Mbuku’s liveliness. Head coach Sébastien Desabre favors a compact block and rapid transitions to unsettle the opposition.

England
Half-time Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
01/07/2026 17:00 Round of 32
Chargement du pronostic
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Half-time Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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