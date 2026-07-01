World Cup 2026: DR Congo lead England at half-time (1-0)

DR Congo lead England 1-0 at half-time in their World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match in Atlanta thanks to Brian Cipenga’s 7th-minute goal.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Angleterre VS RD Congo, le 01/07/2026 17:00, stade Atlanta Stadium
Illustration du match Angleterre VS RD Congo, le 01/07/2026 17:00, stade Atlanta Stadium
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SUMMARY

At the end of the first 45 minutes of the World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match played at Atlanta Stadium, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) lead England 1-0. The only goal was scored by Brian Cipenga in the 7th minute, from a Chancel Mbemba assist.

The opening stages have shown a Congolese team that is solid defensively and capable of converting its first real chance. England, coached by Thomas Tuchel, are struggling to impose their game despite enjoying the majority of possession, estimated at 56%, and must manage a yellow card received by Jude Bellingham in the 19th minute.

DR Congo, set up in a 4-3-3 under Sébastien Desabre, have been effective on the counter, unlocking the English defence inside the box to open the scoring. The Congolese team’s discipline has been tested with a yellow card for midfielder Noah Sadiki in the 28th minute, without compromising their collective performance.

For England, the 4-2-3-1 shape highlights Harry Kane up front, supported by Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham. Despite territorial dominance and 138 passes completed with 88% accuracy, the team are struggling to hit the target, with only one shot on target so far.

The Congolese defence, led by Chancel Mbemba, who provided the assist, remains alert and has limited England’s attacks to a single significant attempt. Technical control and tactical positioning have contributed to this favourable scoreline for DR Congo at the break.

England’s tactical setup and key players

Thomas Tuchel opted for a 4-2-3-1 system, relying on a double pivot of Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice, tasked with protecting the defence and distributing play. Jude Bellingham’s presence on the left side of the attacking midfield is intended to energise transitions, alongside Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford. Harry Kane leads the attack as the lone striker.

Jordan Pickford starts in goal, while the defence is built around Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly across the flanks and centre. England must also contend with the absence of Reece James and Jarell Quansah, who are injured, affecting their defensive options.

DR Congo’s structure and performance at half-time

Sébastien Desabre has gone with a classic 4-3-3, providing balance between defence and attack. The defence relies on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku as full-backs, while the central pairing of Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe provides solid cover. Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki and Ngal’ayel Mukau make up the hardworking midfield.

In attack, Nathanaël Mbuku and Yoane Wissa support Brian Cipenga up front. Cipenga’s success in converting the match’s only clear chance illustrates DR Congo’s efficiency. Discipline remains an issue, with Sadiki booked, but without undermining the team’s collective structure.

England
Finished Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
01/07/2026 17:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 7'But - B. Cipenga (passe C. Mbemba)RD Congo, 7e
  2. 19'Carton jaune - J. BellinghamAngleterre, 19e
  3. 28'Carton jaune - N. SadikiRD Congo, 28e
  4. 61'Remplacement - M. Rashford (remplace A. Gordon)Angleterre, 61e
  5. 61'Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka)Angleterre, 61e
  6. 64'Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia)RD Congo, 64e
  7. 70'Remplacement - D. Spence (remplace E. Eze)Angleterre, 70e
  8. 75'But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon)Angleterre, 75e
  9. 76'Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace E. Kayembe)RD Congo, 76e
  10. 76'Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda)RD Congo, 76e
  11. 86'But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon)Angleterre, 86e
  12. 89'Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe)RD Congo, 89e
  13. 89'Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace F. Mayele)RD Congo, 89e
  14. 90+1'Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace J. Stones)Angleterre, 90+1e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : England 5 / DR Congo 1
  • Tirs : England 12 / DR Congo 5
  • Possession : England 61% / DR Congo 39%
  • Corners : England 5 / DR Congo 3
  • Fautes : England 8 / DR Congo 10
  • Cartons jaunes : England 1 / DR Congo 1
  • Passes : England 455 / DR Congo 309
  • Precision des passes : England 91% / DR Congo 82%
  • xG : England 1.80 / DR Congo 0.73
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Finished Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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