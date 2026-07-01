World Cup 2026: DR Congo lead England at half-time (1-0)

DR Congo lead England 1-0 at half-time in their World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match in Atlanta thanks to Brian Cipenga’s 7th-minute goal.

At the end of the first 45 minutes of the World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match played at Atlanta Stadium, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) lead England 1-0. The only goal was scored by Brian Cipenga in the 7th minute, from a Chancel Mbemba assist.

The opening stages have shown a Congolese team that is solid defensively and capable of converting its first real chance. England, coached by Thomas Tuchel, are struggling to impose their game despite enjoying the majority of possession, estimated at 56%, and must manage a yellow card received by Jude Bellingham in the 19th minute.

DR Congo, set up in a 4-3-3 under Sébastien Desabre, have been effective on the counter, unlocking the English defence inside the box to open the scoring. The Congolese team’s discipline has been tested with a yellow card for midfielder Noah Sadiki in the 28th minute, without compromising their collective performance.

For England, the 4-2-3-1 shape highlights Harry Kane up front, supported by Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham. Despite territorial dominance and 138 passes completed with 88% accuracy, the team are struggling to hit the target, with only one shot on target so far.

The Congolese defence, led by Chancel Mbemba, who provided the assist, remains alert and has limited England’s attacks to a single significant attempt. Technical control and tactical positioning have contributed to this favourable scoreline for DR Congo at the break.

England’s tactical setup and key players

Thomas Tuchel opted for a 4-2-3-1 system, relying on a double pivot of Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice, tasked with protecting the defence and distributing play. Jude Bellingham’s presence on the left side of the attacking midfield is intended to energise transitions, alongside Noni Madueke and Marcus Rashford. Harry Kane leads the attack as the lone striker.

Jordan Pickford starts in goal, while the defence is built around Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi and Nico O’Reilly across the flanks and centre. England must also contend with the absence of Reece James and Jarell Quansah, who are injured, affecting their defensive options.

DR Congo’s structure and performance at half-time

Sébastien Desabre has gone with a classic 4-3-3, providing balance between defence and attack. The defence relies on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku as full-backs, while the central pairing of Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe provides solid cover. Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki and Ngal’ayel Mukau make up the hardworking midfield.

In attack, Nathanaël Mbuku and Yoane Wissa support Brian Cipenga up front. Cipenga’s success in converting the match’s only clear chance illustrates DR Congo’s efficiency. Discipline remains an issue, with Sadiki booked, but without undermining the team’s collective structure.

England Finished 2-1 Atlanta Stadium DR Congo Fil du match 7' ⚽ But - B. Cipenga (passe C. Mbemba) 19' Carton jaune - J. Bellingham 28' Carton jaune - N. Sadiki 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Rashford (remplace A. Gordon) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Spence (remplace E. Eze) 75' ⚽ But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace E. Kayembe) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda) 86' ⚽ But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace F. Mayele) 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace J. Stones) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : England 5 / DR Congo 1

: England 5 / DR Congo 1 Tirs : England 12 / DR Congo 5

: England 12 / DR Congo 5 Possession : England 61% / DR Congo 39%

: England 61% / DR Congo 39% Corners : England 5 / DR Congo 3

: England 5 / DR Congo 3 Fautes : England 8 / DR Congo 10

: England 8 / DR Congo 10 Cartons jaunes : England 1 / DR Congo 1

: England 1 / DR Congo 1 Passes : England 455 / DR Congo 309

: England 455 / DR Congo 309 Precision des passes : England 91% / DR Congo 82%

: England 91% / DR Congo 82% xG : England 1.80 / DR Congo 0.73