Benin: from the ARREC, former DG of SBEE Laurent Tossou appointed as head of SBPE

Laurent Tossou is making his return to the forefront of the Beninese energy sector. The former director general of the Benin Electricity Company, who was previously the president of the Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority of ECOWAS, has been appointed to head the Benin Electricity Production Company.

The appointment of Laurent Tossou as director general of the Benin Electricity Production Company marks a new shift in the governance of public enterprises in the energy sector. According to Les 4 Vérités, this decision was made in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Kocou Laurent Rodrigue Tossou is a specialist in the electricity sector. With an engineering background, he has held strategic roles in energy governance in Benin and the sub-region. The new director general is already familiar with the challenges of the sector. Laurent Tossou led the Benin Electricity Company from May 2016 to November 2019, before handing over to Jacques Paradis. Following his tenure at SBEE, he continued his career in electricity sector regulation, particularly at the regional level.

Prior to his appointment at SBPE, Laurent Tossou served as the president of the Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority of ECOWAS, known by the acronym ARREC. This institution is involved in regulating the regional electricity market in West Africa, a strategic area for energy integration among member states.

At SBPE, Laurent Tossou takes charge of a public entity that is expected to play a central role in electricity production in Benin. The company is tasked with contributing to the strengthening of national energy production capacities, in a context where electricity demand is rising due to urbanization, population growth, and economic development.

His appointment comes as Benin continues its efforts to reduce its external energy dependence and strengthen local production. For the authorities, the challenge is to ensure a more stable supply for households and businesses, while addressing the needs related to industrialization.

Laurent Tossou will therefore be responsible for leading SBPE during a sensitive phase for the sector. With investments in infrastructure, improvement of national production, and securing supply, there are high expectations surrounding this public enterprise.