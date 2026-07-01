Zagnanado: resignation of municipal councilor Raphaële Perpétue Kossouoh Houinato

The elected representative of the Banamè district, Raphaële Perpétue Kossouoh Houinato, has resigned from the municipal council of Zagnanado.

In an official correspondence dated June 22, 2026, recorded the following day by municipal services under number 952, the councilor formally submitted her resignation.

While the elected official cites simply “personal and professional” reasons, her departure is actually due to a legal obligation of exclusivity related to her position on the Beninese Human Rights Commission (Cbdh).

An analysis of her various mandates reveals a major legal incompatibility that forced her to make this choice.