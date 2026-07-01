Benin: the government extends registration for the National Order of Civil Engineers

The Ministry of Living Environment and Transport has granted an extension to Beninese civil engineers to register with the National Order of Civil Engineers of Benin. The concerned professionals now have 30 days to complete this online formalities.

The Beninese government continues to set up the National Order of Civil Engineers of Benin. In a statement dated June 30, 2026, the Minister of Living Environment and Transport, Georges Alé, announced the extension of the deadline for the launch of the registration process with the Order’s Table.

According to the statement, this decision is made in accordance with the provisions of Article 65 of Decree No. 2021-300 of June 9, 2021, organizing the civil engineer profession. The ministry specifies that “the deadline regarding the launch of the registration process with the National Order of Civil Engineers of Benin is extended.”

This census concerns Beninese civil engineers, whether residing in Benin or abroad, holding an engineering degree, a state-recognized professional master’s degree, or any equivalent diploma. Several specialties are included, notably buildings and public works, geotechnics, transport infrastructures, hydraulics, energy infrastructures, sanitation, the environment, as well as electronics, computer science, and telecommunications.

Eligible individuals are invited to register on the official platform www.onic.bj “within thirty (30) days from the date of signing this statement.” Furthermore, through this measure, the ministry calls on all concerned professionals to comply with the regulations in force to enable “the effective establishment of the 1st Table of the National Order of Civil Engineers of Benin.”