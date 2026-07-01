Benin: Perpétue Kossouho resigns from the municipal council of Zagnanado

A change has been announced within the municipal council of Zagnanado. Perpétue Kossouho, a municipal councilor from the Banamè district under the banner of the Republican Bloc, has submitted her resignation to Mayor Damasse Akpoyété.

In a correspondence dated June 22, 2026, the councilor cites personal and professional reasons to justify her departure. The letter was submitted to the town hall’s secretary the same day, before being registered on June 23 under number 951. In her letter, Perpétue Kossouho requests that the necessary arrangements be made to allow the installation of her substitute, Christian Esseka, in accordance with the regulations governing the replacement of resigning municipal councilors.

Elected from the Banamè district, she was installed in her role as municipal councilor on February 14, 2026. Her tenure on the municipal council will thus have lasted about four months.

According to reported information, this resignation comes against the backdrop of her new responsibilities within the Beninese Commission on Human Rights. Perpétue Kossouho serves there as an expert responsible for the protection of children’s rights.

Her withdrawal from the municipal council is expected to comply with the requirements related to the functioning of this institution, particularly regarding independence and incompatibilities.

The next step should be the installation of Christian Esseka, her substitute on the Republican Bloc list in Banamè. The procedure will need to be carried out by the municipal authorities, in accordance with the provisions set out by the Territorial Administration Code.