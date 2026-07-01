Miss France 2027: Leia Diard, the stunning Tahitian, succeeds Hinaupoko Devèze.

Leia Diard, 22 years old, a teacher of traditional Tahitian dance and holder of a degree in economic and social administration, was elected Miss Tahiti 2026 on June 26, 2026, during a ceremony held in the gardens of the town hall of Pirae, French Polynesia. She succeeds Hinaupoko Devèze, Miss Tahiti 2025 and Miss France 2026, who personally crowned her at the end of an evening featuring ten candidates.

The ceremony, centered around a performance honoring the Polynesian goddesses, saw the candidates parade in traditional attire and costumes representing iconic birds of Polynesia. Born to a Polynesian mother and a French father, Leia Diard grew up between Tahiti and mainland France, teaching the ‘Ori tahiti, a traditional dance, both on the island and internationally, as well as in correctional facilities. She chose to advocate for the cause of endometriosis during her miss journey, a disease from which her mother suffers.

Leia Diard is among the 31 pre-selected candidates for the Miss France 2027 election, with the national ceremony scheduled for December 2026 and to be broadcast live on TF1. As a representative of French Polynesia, she succeeds a highly anticipated candidate: Hinaupoko Devèze won Miss France 2026 in December 2025, becoming the first Miss Tahiti to win the national crown since Mareva Galanter in 1999.

A Symbolic Transmission

Hinaupoko Devèze, returning to Tahiti after a long journey from the metropolis and a twelve-hour time difference, stated before the ceremony her intention to “accompany and advise” the candidates of the new promotion. She was the one who placed the crown on Leia Diard’s head, marking the transmission of the regional title that she herself had won the previous year.

“I knew nothing was guaranteed, but I gave my best,” said Leia Diard after her victory. The new Miss Tahiti also highlighted the cultural values passed on to her by her mother: “Growing up between France and Tahiti has shaped me as a young woman and brought me closer to my Polynesian identity.”

The national election for Miss France 2027 will designate the successor of Hinaupoko Devèze among the 31 regional representatives. The exact date of the ceremony had not yet been announced by the Miss France organization at the time of this report’s publication.