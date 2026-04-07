World Cup 2026: “Cristiano Ronaldo will cry”, DR Congo takes on Portugal

Ahead of the clash with Portugal, the Congolese Minister of Sports issued a sensational statement, promising an intense encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Minister of Sports of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Didier Bodembo, did not hesitate to display his ambitions ahead of the 2026 World Cup, promising a hard-hitting opposition against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. Recently qualified for the World Cup hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the Leopards were drawn into Group K, alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Didier Bodembo insisted on recalling his team’s demanding journey. « Qualifying for the World Cup wasn’t easy; we fought hard», he told Goal in remarks relayed by Goal. Before delivering a strong statement: « During our first match at the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in tears. »

At 41, the Portuguese star is set to play for Portugal in what could be the last World Cup of his career, adding even more stakes to this highly anticipated showdown.



