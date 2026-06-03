Benin: free schooling for girls from 6th grade to high school starting in 2026-2027

The Beninese government is announcing a major social measure in favor of education and equal opportunities. Starting from the 2026-2027 school year, the free schooling for girls, from the 6th grade up to high school, will come into effect nationwide.

This decision aims to remove the financial barriers that still hinder access and retention of young girls in secondary education. It is part of a broader policy to promote girls’ education, seen as a central lever for human development, reducing inequalities, and fighting poverty.

Specifically, the measure should significantly reduce the financial burden on families, particularly in terms of tuition fees, and help decrease school dropout rates related to economic constraints, especially in rural areas and vulnerable communities.

Beyond the immediate social impact, authorities intend to promote better representation of girls in secondary and higher education cycles, strengthen their empowerment, and prepare a generation of better-trained women capable of fully participating in the country’s economic and civic life.

The practical implementation of this free schooling, along with its practical modalities, should be clarified by the relevant sectoral ministry as the 2026-2027 school year approaches.