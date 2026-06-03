Benin: change of leadership at the prefectures level

The Beninese government has appointed new prefects to head several strategic departments of the country.

These appointments are part of the ongoing reform of territorial administration and aim to strengthen local governance.

In the Zou department, Laurent ZOMAI has been appointed as prefect. He will be responsible for coordinating the state’s actions in one of the major administrative and economic hubs in the center of the country.



In the Littoral, the department that hosts the economic capital, Ruffino d’ALMEIDA takes the helm of the prefecture. A sensitive position, at the heart of urban, economic, and security issues.

In Couffo, the prefectural role goes to KOGBLEVI Délonix Djiméco, who is called to lead the state’s administrative actions in an area with significant agricultural and social stakes.

These appointments reflect the authorities’ desire to rely on profiles deemed capable of implementing public policies, ensuring coordination with local communities, and guaranteeing the effective presence of the state on the ground.