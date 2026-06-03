Benin

Benin: Jacques Ayadji appointed as mission officer

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, made several appointments of mission officers within the Presidency of the Republic during the Cabinet meeting held this Wednesday.

Edouard Djogbénou
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POLITICS
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Jacques Ayadji, président du parti Moele-Bénin
Jacques Ayadji, président du parti Moele-Bénin
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Thus, by decision taken in the Cabinet, Jacques Ayadji has been appointed as the President of the Republic’s mission officer for Political Affairs. His role will be to support the Head of State in monitoring and analyzing political issues, as well as coordinating relations with institutional and political actors.

This appointment is part of strengthening the political framework around the President of the Republic, at a time marked by governance challenges, political dialogue, and institutional consolidation.

It’s important to highlight that the former Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises, Modeste Kérékou, was also appointed a few days ago as political advisor to the successor of Patrice Talon.

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