World Cup 2026: Argentina makes a special request to FIFA before facing England

Qualified for the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina wants to change its kit for the clash against England. The Albiceleste has requested permission from FIFA to play in its blue jersey, temporarily abandoning its traditional blue and white stripes.

Argentina has made an unusual request to FIFA just days before its 2026 World Cup semi-final against England. According to journalist Gastón Edul, the Albiceleste has asked to play this match in an all-blue jersey instead of its traditional blue and white striped kit. The defending world champions secured their spot in the last four with a 3-1 victory over Switzerland in the quarter-finals. They will face an English side that qualified by defeating Norway (2-1).

Since the beginning of the competition, Lionel Scaloni’s men have worn their iconic striped jersey in five of their six matches. The only exception was the group stage match against Jordan, during which the Argentines had already worn their blue kit. Now it remains to be seen whether FIFA will grant this request before this much-anticipated matchup between two title contenders.