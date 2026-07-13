Benin: seven teachers risk being dismissed for irregular absence

In Benin, seven primary school teachers are at risk of being dismissed for irregular absence from their posts. Their cases were reviewed last week by the joint administrative commission of the Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education, which must now propose sanctions to the overseeing minister.

Seven primary school teachers are under scrutiny from the Beninese education administration. Accused of irregular absence from their posts, they were heard last week by the joint administrative commission (CAP) of the Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education (MEMP), which convened for a disciplinary session.

The hearings took place from Tuesday, July 7 to Friday, July 10, as part of the first ordinary session of the CAP for the third quarter of 2026. Among the teachers involved are five contractual public servants and two civil servants, from the school districts of Gogounou, Bembèrèkè, Bassila 1, Ouèssè, Savè, Allada, and Toffo.

Six of them are targeted for irregular absence from their posts. The seventh must also answer for acts of treachery, in addition to their absence. The review of these cases falls within the framework of the Code of Ethics and Values in Public Administration.

Before the commission, the accused teachers were able to present their defense against the charges made against them. At the end of this stage, the CAP will submit its proposed sanctions to the competent authority. It is the Minister of Maternal and Primary Education, Armand Natta, who will ultimately decide on the follow-up actions for these cases.

Given the seriousness of the charges, the teachers involved face sanctions that could lead to their permanent dismissal from the educational system.

A phenomenon already sanctioned in June

This is not the first time that teachers have been called to order for abandonment of posts in Benin. In June 2026, thirteen other agents had already appeared before the same disciplinary commission for irregular and prolonged absences from their posts. Two others are believed to have violated formal directives that had been communicated to them. The last case concerns a teacher accused of “failure and gross incompetence” in carrying out their duties.