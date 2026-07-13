Justice in Benin: the trial of Commissioner Delcoz Kindjanhoundé postponed to August 17, 2026.

Initially scheduled to be held on Monday, July 13, 2026, before the Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET), the trial of police commissioner Delcoz Kindjanhoundé has finally been postponed to August 17th. This postponement was made at the express request of his lawyer, Master Julien Togbadja.

Landry Bignon Delcoz Kindjanhoundé, a second-class police commissioner who was in charge of security at the new Dantokpa market under construction in Akassato, saw his career turn upside down at the beginning of December 2025. The officer found himself at the center of a heated controversy following the massive circulation on social media of particularly virulent videos and messages. In these posts, he adopted a stance of open defiance and direct contestation against the executive power, even publicly demanding the resignation of the President of the Republic and threatening to have him arrested to face justice.

This unprecedented stance by a serving officer quickly prompted a firm reaction from police hierarchy and judicial authorities. Wanted for serious breaches of his official duties, Commissioner Delcoz Kindjanhoundé was arrested on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The special prosecutor’s office near the CRIET immediately took up the case, bringing heavy charges against him for incitement to hatred and rebellion, incitement to civil disobedience, and attempting to destabilize republican institutions.

A Legal Soap Opera in Suspense Before the CRIET

After a thorough investigation phase conducted over several months, discussions opened before the first correctional section of the special court. During the hearing on June 15, 2026, after hearing from the various parties, the judges of the CRIET decided to put the case under deliberation for this Monday, July 13, 2026.

However, the conclusion of this trial will have to wait. Concerned about ensuring optimal defense and reviewing certain technical aspects of the procedure, the defense, represented by Master Julien Togbadja, requested and obtained a postponement of the hearing.

The judges of the CRIET granted this request by formally rescheduling the case to Monday, August 17, 2026, on which date Commissioner Delcoz Kindjanhoundé will learn his fate.