Andrew Giuliani, principal advisor to Donald Trump for the 2026 World Cup, hopes to see England lift the trophy if the United States cannot prevail. He believes that a victory for the Three Lions would make for a great story on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

As the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup approach, Andrew Giuliani has expressed his preference for England. The principal advisor to Donald Trump for the tournament believes that the Three Lions would be the ideal candidates for victory if the United States cannot secure the title. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Giuliani explained that an English win would carry particular symbolic significance, as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary of independence this year.

“You know, if the United States can’t win for our 250th anniversary, then a great story would be to see the English come to America and win the World Cup during our celebrations,” he said. The advisor also recalled England’s long wait for its only World Cup title. “If I’m correct, England has been waiting for a new title for almost 60 years. It would be a tremendous reward for this generation if they won the tournament,” he added. The Three Lions will first attempt to get past the Argentine challenge in the semi-finals. If successful against the reigning world champions, they would face the winner of the duel between Spain and France in the final.