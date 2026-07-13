Benin: a network of suspected robbers dismantled by the Agbanou police station in Allada

Following a robbery committed on Monday, July 5, at the Houdegbe building, the Agbanou police station carried out a successful operation on Saturday, July 11, 2026, in the municipality of Allada, bringing an end to the gang of criminals’ escape.

This targeted operation resulted in the arrest of five key members of the network, who were presented on Monday, July 12, before the judicial authorities to answer to charges of aggravated theft.

A night offensive based on precise intelligence

The police intervention took place on Saturday, July 11, 2026, around 8 p.m. Acting on valuable and consistent information regarding the suspects’ hideout, a team from the Agbanou police station planned and executed a series of forceful raids.

The law enforcement targeted several areas of Dogoudo, a locality in the municipality of Allada, managing to surprise and neutralize five actively sought individuals.

These alleged robbers, aged between 33 and 38, resided between Sékou and Allada, particularly in the Dogoudo and Dankoli neighborhoods. The investigation reveals that they concealed their criminal activities behind ordinary professions. Among those arrested were indeed a vulcanizer, a fuel dealer, a mason, and a taxi driver.

Full confessions and a presentation before the justice

Subjected to intense interrogations during their police custody, the suspects quickly confessed to the investigators. They detailed their modus operandi and formally confirmed their close cooperation with another accomplice. The latter had already been apprehended by the officers of the Agbanou police station on Tuesday, July 6, the day after the robbery at the Houdegbe building.

After the closure of the preliminary proceedings at the police station, the trajectory of the five suspects now continues in the judicial arena. They were brought before the prosecutor on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 8 a.m. for the continuation of judicial proceedings.