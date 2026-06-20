World Cup 2026: Ancelotti confirms Neymar’s return against Scotland

Dropped from the squad for Brazil’s first two matches due to a calf injury, Neymar is set to rejoin the team for the final group match against Scotland, Carlo Ancelotti announced after the victory over Haiti (3-0).

Brazil’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed that Neymar is expected to be part of the squad for the last group match against Scotland, following several days of gradual recovery. Suffering from a calf injury just before the start of the World Cup, the Santos striker missed the first two matches for the Seleção, against Morocco and then against Haiti. This prolonged absence forced the Brazilian staff to manage his return cautiously. Meanwhile, Brazil kicked off their campaign with mixed results: a draw against Morocco (1-1), followed by a more convincing win against Haiti (3-0).

Following this success, Ancelotti provided reassuring news about his star, indicating that his return to competition is becoming clearer. According to comments reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Italian coach explained: “Neymar will train individually tomorrow, then on Sunday he will resume training with the group and will be called up for the match against Scotland.” As the all-time leading scorer for the Brazilian national team with 79 goals, Neymar remains a key player in the Seleção’s project, which now hopes to rely on him for the tournament’s decisive phase.