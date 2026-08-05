Diplomacy: Canada officially opens its embassy in Benin.

The bilateral partnership between Ottawa and Cotonou has reached a historic milestone. Canada has officially opened its very first full-fledged embassy in Benin.

The Canadian diplomatic representation has established its premises in the building housing the MTN Benin General Directorate, located in the heart of the business district in Cotonou.

Until now, diplomatic relations between the two countries were managed through concurrent residency or via a liaison office. The inauguration of a full embassy in Cotonou demonstrates the Canadian government’s commitment to bringing its diplomatic, consular, and cooperation services closer to Beninese authorities and citizens.

Opportunities for bilateral cooperation

The installation of the chancery in Cotonou marks the beginning of a new era in exchanges between the two nations. It will notably facilitate the monitoring of support programs in the areas of education, health, and women’s empowerment.

It also allows for the strengthening of economic and trade relations through the expansion of direct investment opportunities and partnerships between Canadian and Beninese businesses.

Finally, it will facilitate administrative processes for visas, studies in Canada, and the procedures of Canadian citizens residing in Benin.