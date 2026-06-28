In France, a private construction site of Mamadi Doumbouya has turned into a public affair.

In Gard, the construction site of a property attributed to Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya raises questions. In Les Mages, access to building permits related to the property is facing restrictions citing the security of the head of state, reigniting the debate on the transparency of urban planning documents.

In Gard, the construction site of a property attributed to Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya raises questions. At the heart of the issue: access to urban planning documents, which has been denied or severely limited for security-related reasons.

In Les Mages, a small town located in the Cévennes, a construction site has been attracting attention for several months. Behind enclosing walls, an old stone building is being renovated, while modern new constructions are emerging. The property is said to belong to the couple formed by Mamadi Doumbouya, the President of Guinea, and his wife Lauriane Darboux-Doumbouya, who is of French nationality.

According to reports from Midi Libre, the first building permit was supposedly filed at the town hall in September 2021, just a few weeks after the coup that brought Mamadi Doumbouya to power in Conakry. A tacit authorization was then issued by the town hall of Les Mages in December of the same year.

The case takes on a particular dimension due to the profile of the alleged owner. Mamadi Doumbouya, a former soldier who served in the French Foreign Legion, has been leading Guinea since September 2021. His wife, a former gendarmerie non-commissioned officer, is said to have family ties in the Alès region, which might explain the choice of this town in Gard.

Difficulties in obtaining urban planning documents

The controversy mainly revolves around the consultation of documents related to the construction site. In principle, building permits are accessible at the town hall. However, in this case, access to the administrative documents faces several restrictions. The town hall emphasizes the sensitivity of the case, particularly due to Mamadi Doumbouya’s status as head of state and security imperatives.

Journalist Thomas Dietrich, who sought to consult the documents, claims to have encountered difficulties. After contacting the Commission for Access to Administrative Documents, he reportedly obtained some information regarding the 2021 permit, but not all the pieces related to a new work authorization granted in 2024. Several pieces of information provided were also said to have been withheld.

In light of this situation, the journalist has referred the matter to the administrative court of Nîmes for urgent proceedings. The hearing took place on June 17. However, the court rejected his request, stating that there was no urgency to order the immediate disclosure of the requested documents.

A substantive hearing is expected to take place, but not for several months. The estimated timeline is 12 to 18 months. By then, the construction site could be completed.