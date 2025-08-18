BY COUNTRIES
Verbal tensions between Benin and Gabon: Cotonou calls for calm and brotherhood

By Angèle M. ADANLE
For a few days now, verbal tensions have been simmering between Beninese and Gabonese internet users on social media, following a controversy regarding Beninese traders based in Gabon. In response to this unraveling situation, the Beninese government issued an official statement this Monday, August 18, 2025, calling for calm and mutual respect.

“We’ve noticed an increasing number of uncourteous exchanges between Beninese and Gabonese internet users on social media,” the statement issued on August 18, 2025, by the Beninese government warns. These tensions surface following a controversy involving Beninese traders established in Gabon.

Concerned about the turn of these exchanges, the Beninese executive invites citizens of both countries to promote a soothing atmosphere. “The government of the Republic of Benin urges internet users from both countries to exercise restraint and fraternity in their posts,” the government specifies.

Benin would like to remind everyone that the relations between Benin and Gabon are based on solid cooperation and historic ties of brotherhood that should not be compromised by virtual quarrels.

“Benin and Gabon maintain excellent cooperative relations,” the government continues, highlighting that the respective citizens living in each country enjoy the goodwill of the national authorities. “This is also the case for Beninese citizens settled in our African sister land of Gabon,” the statement adds.

A Call to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Beyond the call for moderation, the Beninese government reaffirms its commitment to working in consultation with the Gabonese authorities to strengthen bilateral relations.

“In any case, the government of Benin will continue to strive, in connection with the Gabonese government, to strengthen bilateral relations in a healthy and mutually beneficial environment,” the text insists.

The Beninese government has called for a stop to the harsh words circulating on social media and to prioritize the spirit of African fraternity that binds Benin and Gabon.

