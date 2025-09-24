Verbal spat between Beninese and Gabonese: Cotonou slams its fist on the table

- Advertisement -

In response to a rise in abusive exchanges between Beninese and Gabonese citizens on social networks, the Government of Benin reacted on September 24, 2025. It calls for mutual respect and warns that judicial sanctions will be imposed against hateful speech.

The tense climate on social media between Beninese and Gabonese citizens has prompted the Government of the Republic of Benin to take a firmer stance. In an official statement published on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Cotonou expressed deep concern over the vitriolic exchanges, which have notably targeted the authorities of both countries.

Calling for restraint and responsible communication, the Beninese government reminded that the Beninese and Gabonese peoples share long-standing fraternal ties that must be preserved. In this regard, it emphasized that the safety and protection of Gabonese citizens are guaranteed in Benin, just as those of Beninese living in Gabon are.

To demonstrate its firmness, the Beninese government announced that legal proceedings will be initiated, in accordance with the Digital Code, against anyone uttering insults, offensive remarks, or inciting hatred. The measure aims to contain the verbal escalation and restore a calm atmosphere in exchanges between citizens of the two countries.

Finally, the Beninese executive urges its citizens, as well as those of Gabon, to prioritize peace, tolerance, and mutual respect. “The interest of both nations lies in strengthening fraternal ties,” the statement concludes, stressing the importance of avoiding verbal excesses that are harmful to harmonious coexistence.