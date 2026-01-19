Uganda’s presidential elections: Yoweri Museveni far ahead with more than 76 percent of the vote

The provisional results of Uganda’s presidential election place Yoweri Museveni well ahead in the vote, according to figures released by the National Electoral Authority (INE) overnight January 5–6, 2026.

With more than 76% of valid votes, the incumbent president is in a strong position to win a seventh consecutive term. The tally covers results from 84.39% of polling stations, and indicates a turnout of about 52.42%.

Behind Museveni, Anicet-Georges Dologuélé is in second place with about 14.66% of the vote, followed by Henri-Marie Dondra, a former prime minister, credited with 3.19%.

The other candidates are scoring significantly lower, notably Marcelin Yalemende at 2.13%, Serge Djorie at 1.87%, Eddy Kparekouti at 1.04% and Aristide Briand Reboas at 0.95%.

These provisional results come amid a tense political climate. Museveni’s main challengers have already denounced irregularities in the organization of the vote.

Anicet-Georges Dologuélé spoke of an alleged conflict of interest within the INE and of “anomalies” that could have affected the vote’s integrity, while saying he was convinced that the “truth of the ballots” would be in his favor.

For his part, Henri-Marie Dondra called for a pure and simple annulment of the election and for the dissolution of the INE, deeming the body incapable of ensuring “free and inclusive” elections. He announced his intention to bring the results before the Ugandan Constitutional Court to challenge them.

The final results are due to be proclaimed on January 20, 2026, after review by the Constitutional Court. In the meantime, these figures confirm Museveni’s dominance in Uganda’s political scene, shaped by his long tenure in power that began in 1986.