Uganda: President Museveni and his wife issue public apology for 38 years in power

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni issued a public apology to the Ugandan people during a religious ceremony in Kampala.

In power since 1986, Museveni publicly asked for forgiveness over the weekend for the “mistakes,” “laxity,” and “negligence” that have marked his 38-year rule. Alongside his wife Janet, he read a statement during a church service organized in the capital by their daughter, Natasha Museveni Karugire.

“As senior leaders of the Movement [Editor’s note: the National Resistance Movement], we humbly take responsibility for all the wrongs committed by ourselves, our agents, and our representatives. We are here to repent and beg for your forgiveness,” declared the presidential couple.

The gesture comes amid a tense political climate. In recent months, police violence against opposition supporters has increased. Allegations have been made against security forces linked to Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the president’s son and head of the armed forces, who is accused of harassing and intimidating supporters of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine.

On the economic front, frustration remains high. Despite a 2022 government announcement of the discovery of several tens of millions of tons of gold in the Karamoja region, the promised wealth has yet to improve the daily lives of Ugandans. Basic services like education, healthcare, and electricity remain out of reach for many, fueling public anger.

At 79, Museveni is also facing mounting criticism on democratic grounds. He had once pledged not to seek re-election after 2006 but has since amended the constitution twice to eliminate term limits and the presidential age cap. He is now widely expected to run for a sixth term in 2026.

Between repentance and political calculation

Analysts suggest that this presidential mea culpa may be part of a broader strategy to ease tensions and win back public trust. “These apologies come at a very convenient time—just a year before the election. They look more like a PR stunt than a genuine shift,” said Ugandan human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo.

Others, however, view the move as a rare acknowledgment of the pain inflicted over the years, particularly in northern regions long marginalized by the regime, and among the families of repression victims.

The real test, however, lies in the consistency between words and actions. So far, no concrete measures have been announced—no electoral reform, no release of political prisoners, and no sign that the president’s son will be removed from the military leadership.

In the streets of Kampala, reactions are mixed. “He asks for forgiveness, but tomorrow they’ll still be beating young people who protest,” said Joseph, a 32-year-old motorcycle taxi driver. His skepticism echoes that of many Ugandans who have witnessed the regime’s repeated use of force to silence dissent in recent years.