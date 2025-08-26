Transfer window: “clowns”, snubbed, Victor Boniface slams AC Milan

- Advertisement -

The aborted transfer of Victor Boniface to AC Milan clearly hit the Nigerian striker hard, and he took aim at the Italian club on social media.

Even though his arrival was almost finalized, Victor Boniface ultimately won’t be joining AC Milan. The Bayer Leverkusen striker was expected to join the Rossoneri this summer on a loan worth €5 million with a purchase option set at around €25 million.

But the deal fell through after the Super Eagles striker’s medical. The results of the physical tests carried out by the 24-year-old didn’t satisfy the Madrid management, who decided to abandon the move.

An unexpected outcome that sparked Victor Boniface’s ire. In a post on social media, the Nigerian international openly took aim at the Milan outfit.

“Boniface isn’t serious, they say it everywhere. I’m at a club like Leverkusen and clubs like Milan want me, and I’m not serious. So if I were serious, I’d be playing for a club on Jupiter. Clowns everywhere. If I’m not serious and I’m at this level, then let me stay that way”, he wrote on Instagram. Point made!



📲 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Victor Boniface on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/lWHY4ymTBr — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 24, 2025