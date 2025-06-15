Togo: Overall success rate of 60.49% in the BAC1 exam session of May 2025

- Publicité-

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MEPS) of Togo released this Thursday, June 13, 2025, the official success rate for the first part of the Baccalaureate exam (BAC 1), session of May 2025, concerning general education.

According to the figures provided, the overall pass rate, including all series, stands at 60.49%.

Results by series

A detailed analysis by series reveals notable disparities among the different streams:

Series A4 : 55.78%

: 55.78% Series C4 : 98.51%

: 98.51% Series D: 66.22%

The C4 series clearly stands out with an almost perfect success rate, while series A4 records the lowest pass rate among the three mentioned series.