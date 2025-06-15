BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Togo: Overall success rate of 60.49% in the BAC1 exam session of May 2025

Togo: Overall success rate of 60.49% in the BAC1 exam session of May 2025

Company
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Benin’s Baccalaureate
Benin’s Baccalaureate
- Publicité-

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MEPS) of Togo released this Thursday, June 13, 2025, the official success rate for the first part of the Baccalaureate exam (BAC 1), session of May 2025, concerning general education.

According to the figures provided, the overall pass rate, including all series, stands at 60.49%.

Results by series

A detailed analysis by series reveals notable disparities among the different streams:

  • Series A4: 55.78%
  • Series C4: 98.51%
  • Series D: 66.22%

The C4 series clearly stands out with an almost perfect success rate, while series A4 records the lowest pass rate among the three mentioned series.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Théodore Holo rules out any postponement of general elections due to insecurity

Benin

Benin: 4 cybercriminals arrested this Friday by the CNIN

Benin

Benin: A man found dead in a water retention area in Porto-Novo

Ivory Coast

“I didn’t just hear about it, I lived it,” Kerozen shares the miracle of the Virgin Mary in his life.

Mali

Mali: Assimi Goïta’s mandate extended until 2030

Benin

Benin: Julien Kandé Kansou placed under arrest warrant, here are the charges

Benin

Benin: Singer Oluwa Kemy becomes a mom for the second time (video)

Benin

Brouille Axel Merryl – Kim Makosso: Maa Bio’s Sharp Advice to End It

Ivory Coast

Côte d’Ivoire – 2025 election: a delegation from the African Union visits Laurent Gbagbo

Benin

Wafu Cup U20 Ghana 2025 Prep: Draw between U20 Éperviers and Guépards

VIEW ALL FEEDS