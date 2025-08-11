Togo: Consumption of Tasty Tom concentrated tomato prohibited, its immediate removal demanded

- Advertisement -

On August 6, 2025, the Togolese government suspended the importation, distribution, and marketing of the product “Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix”. This action follows a health alert from Ghana, where the product has already been withdrawn from the market due to critical defects affecting its quality.

The Ministry of Commerce, Crafts, and Local Consumption announced on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, a firm ban on the agri-food product “Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix”. According to the official statement, this decision applies “across the entire national territory” and concerns “whatever the packaging (bags or cans)”.

- Publicité-

This action comes after the decision of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana, dated August 3, 2025, ordering a production suspension and a general recall. The Ghanaian authority indeed noted “critical defects affecting the health and safety qualities” of the product, which “pose a serious risk to public health and compromise the well-being of consumers”.

Immediate Ban and Withdrawal

As a result, the Togolese ministry orders “the immediate suspension of marketing, distribution, and display” of this product throughout the territory. Importers, distributors, and retailers are ordered to “withdraw without delay” from distribution and sales networks, for the purpose of quarantining them.

- Publicité-

The statement also invites the public to “refrain from consuming this product” and to report any illegal practices related to its sale. To do this, a toll-free number, 85 85, is available “7 days a week and 24 hours a day”.

Enhanced surveillance missions will be deployed by the competent services to “ensure the strict application” of this decision. The ministry warns that “anyone violating this measure will be subject to the penalties provided for by the currently in effect regulations”.