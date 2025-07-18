BY COUNTRIES
Togo: 559 military personnel dismissed from the army

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, in his capacity as Minister of the Armed Forces, has signed a decision enacting the reform and dismissal of 559 Togolese soldiers for desertion.

A decisive sweep in the ranks of the Togolese Armed Forces (FAT). On Thursday, May 1, 2025, the Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé confirmed the dismissal of 559 soldiers for prolonged and unjustified absence.

By the Decision N°25-00376-/MINARM/SGA/DRH/25, these soldiers are officially stripped of their military status, ending all administrative and disciplinary links with the FAT.

According to details from the Ministry of the Armed Forces, these soldiers abandoned their posts without permission or explanation, thus seriously infringing on the rules governing military discipline. An unacceptable situation in an institution where effective presence in units is a non-negotiable pillar of duty.

The complete list of those affected has been forwarded to the Chief of the General Staff, General Dimini Allahare, so that the dismissal procedure can be carried out without delay. The reform, which is irrevocable, results in the permanent loss of rights associated with a military career, and prevents any future reinclusion.

