Tiwa Savage: “I’m still looking for a husband”

At 45, Nigerian star Tiwa Savage hasn’t given up on love.
In a recent interview aired on a widely shared podcast on social media, the singer candidly spoke, with a touch of self-mockery, about her ongoing single status.
“I’m still looking for someone’s son. I don’t have a partner. And I think it’s because I ask for specific things”, she confessed. As a mother to a young boy, the artist admits that her demands could complicate her search for the ideal man.
Among her criteria? A young man, wealthy, with no children or conflictual past with an ex-partner. “Actually, I’m looking for someone who has a private jet, someone young, and who has no issues with the mother of his future child, because I can’t handle that”, she humorously declared.
Tiwa Savage married her former manager, Tunji Balogun, known as Teebillz, in 2013. The couple split up in 2018 after several unsuccessful attempts at reconciliation. From their union, a son, Jamil, was born.