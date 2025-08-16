Tiwa Savage: “I’m still looking for a husband”

- Advertisement -

At 45, Nigerian star Tiwa Savage hasn’t given up on love.

In a recent interview aired on a widely shared podcast on social media, the singer candidly spoke, with a touch of self-mockery, about her ongoing single status.

- Publicité-

“I’m still looking for someone’s son. I don’t have a partner. And I think it’s because I ask for specific things”, she confessed. As a mother to a young boy, the artist admits that her demands could complicate her search for the ideal man.

Among her criteria? A young man, wealthy, with no children or conflictual past with an ex-partner. “Actually, I’m looking for someone who has a private jet, someone young, and who has no issues with the mother of his future child, because I can’t handle that”, she humorously declared.

- Publicité-

Tiwa Savage married her former manager, Tunji Balogun, known as Teebillz, in 2013. The couple split up in 2018 after several unsuccessful attempts at reconciliation. From their union, a son, Jamil, was born.