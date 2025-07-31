BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Economy image/svg+xml The Central Bank of Ghana lowers its benchmark rate by three percentage points

The Central Bank of Ghana lowers its benchmark rate by three percentage points

Economy
By Benin Web TV avec TASS
Update:
1 min.
John Dramane Mahama
John Dramane mahamr Photo LNT
- Publicité-

The Central Bank of Ghana has decided to cut its key interest rate by three points in response to slowing inflation and the exit from a severe economic crisis, reports the information site Africanews.

According to this media, the monetary policy committee adopted this reduction by a majority, dropping the rate from 28% to 25%, the biggest decrease ever recorded in the country’s history.

The Bank emphasizes that this decision reflects growing confidence in the downward trend in inflation, which is leading to a faster drop in consumer prices than ever before. Moreover, since the beginning of the year, the cedi, the local currency, has appreciated by more than 40% against the US dollar, thanks to the increase in foreign exchange reserves, growth in exports and increased investor confidence.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund praised the progress made by Ghana, a significant producer of cocoa and gold, in restructuring its debt and the economic reforms launched since January, upon the coming to power of President John Mahama.

However, Africanews emphasizes that despite these advances, including the drop in fuel and transportation prices, a large part of the population continues to face difficulties as the cost of living remains high in the country.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Patrice Talon addressing the Beninese youth: what to remember

Benin

Cooperation: Towards the signing of a military agreement between Benin and Russia?

Benin

Fatal accident on the Cotonou-Badekparou axis: three deaths and one serious injury

Benin

Climate change: The AfDB injects over 16 billion FCFA for the benefit of Beninese farmers

Benin

Tontine: death of the promoter, two collaborators face justice for damages of 7 million FCFA

Benin

Posting private files: five years in prison requested against a young man at the CRIET

Benin

Tragedy in Fidjrossè: a young woman killed and buried on a construction site, a guard arrested

Benin

Benin: ADAC warns against a scam targeting artists

Benin

Benin: The funeral program for the journalist Christophe Djossou

Benin

Benin – Deadly collapse in Togbin: the owner sent to jail

VIEW ALL FEEDS