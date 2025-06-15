The ANPS warns about a fake AMU campaign scamming Beninese citizens

-Publicité-

The Agence Nationale de Protection Sociale (ANPS) has issued an urgent alert concerning a fake statement aimed at a fraud attempt involving the Assurance Maladie Universelle (AMU).

A fraudulent message circulating on social networks claims to provide details on enrollment in Bénin’s Assurance Maladie Universelle (AMU), listing steps, reception centers, and even a phone number to call. The Agence Nationale de Protection Sociale (ANPS) has formally denied this information in an official statement released on June 11, 2025. According to ANPS, this message constitutes a sophisticated scam designed to extort money from citizens.

The ANPS emphasizes that this message does not originate from any official government source. It has pointed out several falsehoods contained in this viral publication, notably clarifying that no payments are currently requested from citizens to gain access to the AMU, and that no official subscription program has started for socio-professional categories capable of contributing financially.

According to the ANPS, the healthcare facilities cited (CNHU, CHIC, zone hospitals…) have not yet been mobilized to receive the public within this framework, and the telephone number “132” shared in the message is not an official call center linked to the AMU.

What about the actual health insurance program in Bénin?

At present, only people identified as “extremely poor” benefit from free health coverage under the ARCH scheme, ANPS reminds. These beneficiaries have access to healthcare in all public health facilities, as well as certain faith-based health institutions.

The official launch of the system for other social categories has not yet occurred. ANPS promises extensive official communications on this subject in due time, through traditional media, government statements, and verified digital channels.

The agency calls on all citizens to remain vigilant and never disclose personal data or make payments outside of officially recognized state channels. Any individual or group involved in such illegal activities risks judicial prosecution under existing laws.