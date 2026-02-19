Benin

The 2026 Benin presidential election: the NDI deploys a pre-election assessment mission

With less than three months remaining until the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, the National Democratic Institute (NDI) announced on Monday, February 16, 2026, the deployment of a pre-electoral assessment mission to Benin.

BENIN GENERAL ELECTIONS 2026
This delegation will travel to the country from February 16 to 20 to analyze the electoral environment and meet all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, including authorities, political parties, and civil society organizations.

The mission is composed of high-level figures, including former heads of state and international election experts. Its main objective is to assess the progress of preparations for the presidential election, but also to measure the quality of the political climate, freedom of expression, and the participation conditions of all stakeholders.

NDI’s statement notes that this initiative is part of the organization’s commitment to transparent, inclusive, and credible elections, in line with international standards, in a context where Benin is about to undergo an important political transition at the end of the current president’s second constitutional term.

The mission’s findings will be made public at the conclusion of its work, offering an initial snapshot of Benin’s electoral environment a few weeks before the first round of the election.

