Sting operation against drug trafficking in Sékandji: 15 people arrested

An important operation carried out by security forces in Sékandji led to the arrest of 15 people implicated in a drug trafficking case.

Launched on the basis of precise information, this operation aimed to dismantle a network for distributing and trafficking illicit drugs in the town and surrounding areas. The suspects were apprehended during various checks conducted by the police services and specialized units.

During the searches, significant quantities of narcotics and items related to their distribution were seized. The arrested individuals are being held in police custody awaiting the continuation of the proceedings.

Authorities continue their efforts to trace the reach of this organization and identify any other potential accomplices.

This action is part of the ongoing push to strengthen security measures and combat the trafficking of drugs across the entire national territory.

It illustrates the authorities’ determination to tackle drug trafficking networks, at a time when the issue of drug use and trafficking remains at the center of social and security concerns.