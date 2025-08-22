SNAB 2025: Benin relies on labeling to boost its crafts on international markets

- Advertisement -

The National Craftsmanship Fair of Benin (SNAB) officially opened its doors on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Cotonou Congress Palace. Under the theme “Beninese Craftsmanship: Challenges and Stakes of Labeling and Certification of Craft Products for Facilitating their Flow on Local and International Markets,” this 19th edition puts a particular emphasis on the enhancement of Beninese know-how and strengthening of craftspersons’ competitiveness.

The opening ceremony took place in the presence of prominent figures, including Modeste Tihounté Kérékou, the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Job Promotion, along with several foreign delegations, notably from the Kingdom of Morocco, the guest of honor.

In his welcoming speech, the General Manager of the Craft Development Fund (FDA), Nestor Clétus Guézo, expressed his deep emotion:

“With immense joy and deep gratitude, I welcome you to this 19th edition of the National Craftsmanship Fair of Benin. The preparation for this edition began last year with the organization of regional fairs, which have helped to identify hidden talents and select the best craftspersons in the country,” he declared.

He emphasized the role of the FDA in supporting the sector. “My team and I are more committed than ever to do everything possible to meet the challenge of promoting and developing craftsmanship, no matter the cost,” he expressed his desire.

Craftsmanship, an economic and cultural lever

The official opening was performed by Modeste Kérékou, who highlighted the strategic importance of craftmanship for the national economy, as the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Job Promotion. “The Beninese craftmanship, due to its diversity and the number of jobs it generates, contributes over 13% to the Gross Domestic Product. It is a powerful tool for socio-economic development,” he reminded.

The minister also mentioned the ongoing challenges such as the lack of suitable infrastructure, inadequate funding, and especially the shortage of labeling and certification mechanisms. The minister took the opportunity to acknowledge the solidarity of brother countries, particularly that of the Moroccan delegation:

“Your participation in this fair testifies to the bonds of brotherhood and friendship that unite our peoples. Together we will rise to the challenges to give African craftsmanship its nobility,” he affirmed amidst applause.

Three panels to shed light on the sector’s challenges

The SNAB 2025 aims to be a framework for reflection and exchange on issues related to the future of the craft sector. Three thematic panels are programmed, namely Craftsmanship and access to markets: challenges and stakes of labeling and certification of craft products, Access to international markets: customs and tax regulations in the event of export of Beninese craft products, and, digitization in the service of marketing of craft products.

These discussions, led by Beninese, Moroccan, and UEMOA area experts, will propose concrete solutions to enhance visibility, competitiveness, and export of craft products.

Beyond debates, the SNAB puts a particular emphasis on passing down know-how through various practical workshops. Participants will be able to learn about leatherwork, pottery, beading, and basketry.

Each activity is designed to be both educational and interactive. For example, the pottery workshop will allow learners to make a small bowl or an incense holder, while the one dedicated to basketry will introduce them to weaving techniques with raffia.

These workshops are intended to raise public awareness of the importance of sustainability and the appraisal of local crafts. As highlighted by the GM of the FDA,

“The goal is not only to discover the creative genius of our craftspersons but also to provoke a continuous consumption of products made locally.”

Morocco, the guest of honor

Key partner of this edition, The Kingdom of Morocco participates through several specialized trainings: cutting and sewing, sales techniques, storytelling and merchandising via WhatsApp and Messenger. These sessions will allow Beninese craftspersons to acquire modern skills adapted to the realities of the international market.

Minister Kérékou praised this strategic support:

“We are interested in the experience of our Moroccan brothers, who will share with us the mechanisms that have allowed them to relocate and enhance their works internationally.”

Cultural animations and heritage enhancement

Each evening of the fair is enlivened by cultural animations, with performances by Beninese and foreign artists, ranging from concerts to storytelling and fashion shows. The cultural dimension, integral to the craftsmanship, reinforces the spirit of conviviality and the celebration of intangible heritage.

“The SNAB is not only a venue for commercial promotion but also a crucible for enhancing Beninese and African cultural heritage.”

Ambitious goals for the future?

The SNAB 2025 aims to highlight the skills of Beninese craftspersons, to raise awareness about labeling and certification mechanisms, provide a training and exchange framework, and promote the export and use of digital tools in the craft industry.

After the official speeches, the authorities proceeded with the ribbon-cutting, marking the effective launch of activities followed by a guided tour of the stands. With over 150 erected stands, including 120 reserved for local artisans and 30 for foreign delegations, the event positions itself as the largest Beninese market dedicated to craftmanship.

The fair stands as a true business and networking platform. Artisans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunities to broaden their prospects. That’s why, Minister Kérékou clearly expressed his wish.

“I hope that Beninese artisans sell all the products they will have on display, and that our foreign brothers leave with empty bags, but hearts filled with friendship and satisfaction.”

This ambition aligns with the government’s will to make Benin a reference hub for craftsmanship in West Africa.

The closing ceremony, scheduled for August 31, 2025, will be marked by a fashion show, awarding trophies and certificates to the best craftspersons, and official speeches from the minister and the Vice President. This moment will reward the ingenuity and creativity of the participants while reinforcing the prestige of the SNAB.