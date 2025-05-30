GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Sidi Ould Tah takes the helm of the AfDB: Benin welcomes a strategic choice

Sidi Ould Tah takes the helm of the AfDB: Benin welcomes a strategic choice

Economy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Romuald Wadagni - Minister of Economy and Finance
Romuald Wadagni - Minister of Economy and Finance PH: Presidence of Benin
On Thursday, May 29, Sidi Ould Tah, former Minister of Economy of Mauritania, was elected president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group following a decisive vote concluded in the third round. The election was enthusiastically welcomed by Benin, a key supporter of his candidacy.

Sidi Ould Tah’s appointment signals a strategic shift for the institution, anchored in his leadership, pan-African vision, pragmatism, and steadfast commitment to sustainable development and regional integration.

One of the first to congratulate the new president was Benin’s Minister of State for Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni. On his official channels, he expressed his full support for Ould Tah, stating: “Congratulations to Dr. Sidi Ould Tah on his election as president of the African Development Bank Group. His dedication and vision for a more integrated, sovereign, and prosperous Africa have earned widespread support. Benin is proud to have made the right bet alongside Mauritania. Now is the time for action.”

A measured yet meaningful declaration, underscoring Benin’s growing diplomatic influence on the continent’s economic stage.

Ould Tah’s election comes at a time when the AfDB is playing a critical role in funding infrastructure, promoting agricultural transformation, and enhancing climate resilience across member states. His technocratic background and in-depth understanding of development challenges are widely viewed as key assets for advancing Africa’s long-term goals.

