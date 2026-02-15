Senegal: students file a complaint against Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko

In Dakar, a group of students from Université Cheikh Anta Diop (UCAD) announced on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, its intention to file a complaint against Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, according to the Senegalese press.

This move comes in a context of persistent tensions on the university campus.

The UCAD student associations collective stated in a press release that it intends to file a defamation complaint against Ousmane Sonko, asserting that some of his statements during a recent political tour harmed the honor of the student community.

The members of the collective believe that these remarks contain “grave and unfounded” allegations and they want the head of government to be heard by the judiciary on these facts.



This development takes place in a social context already tense around the university, where student tensions have recently been highlighted within protest movements and demands concerning university and financial conditions.



No judicial proceedings have yet been officially initiated at the time of publication, but the announcement of this complaint reflects mounting pressure on the figure of the Prime Minister, who holds political and governmental responsibilities in a tense social climate.