Sèmè-Podji: an infant stabbed to death in Tchonvi Gbakpodji

A tragedy has deeply shaken the residents of Tchonvi Gbakpodji, a locality in the commune of Sèmè-Podji, this Monday, February 23, 2026.

An infant under one year old was found dead in a room, according to concordant testimonies gathered on the scene. According to the initial information available, the child would have been left alone for a short moment by his nanny, who had gone to run an errand near the road.

Upon her return, the baby was already dead, its throat slit. A sharp object was reportedly found not far from the body, while the presumed perpetrator had fled.

No official statement has yet been issued regarding the identity or profile of the suspect. Alerted, the law enforcement officers went to the scene to carry out the usual on-site checks. An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy and to identify those responsible.