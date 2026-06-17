Security in Benin: Gildas Agonkan is increasing exchanges with technical partners.

Diplomacy and Security: Benin Strengthens Its Military Cooperation with the United States and the European Union

The Minister Delegate in Charge of National Defense, Gildas Agonkan, held a series of strategic meetings on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Cotonou.

He successively received the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Benin, Shane Dixon, and then the Ambassador of the European Union, Stéphane Mund. These meetings are part of the regular consultations that the Beninese government conducts with its main partners on regional security issues.

With the American diplomat, discussions mainly focused on assessing bilateral military cooperation and on the security crises currently affecting the West African sub-region. Both countries expressed their shared commitment to take stronger joint actions to address the threats.

At the end of the meeting, Shane Dixon praised the quality of relations between Washington and Cotonou, emphasizing the central role that Benin plays in the stability of the region. He also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continue its technical and logistical support.

The meeting with the European Union Ambassador, Stéphane Mund, focused on the challenge of terrorism. The minister and his guest discussed ways to better coordinate interventions on the ground and, importantly, to enhance the operational capabilities of the Beninese Armed Forces (FAB).

In light of the push of armed groups towards coastal countries, Benin is strengthening its alliances to secure its borders and protect its populations.