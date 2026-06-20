Reopening of borders: Niger sends its Minister of the Interior to Cotonou

A Nigerien mission led by the Minister of the Interior, General Mohamed Toumba, left Niamey on June 19, 2026, for Cotonou to continue discussions on reopening the border between Niger and Benin. This initiative marks a new phase in the process initiated in early June by Presidents Romuald Wadagni and Abdourahamane Tiani, after nearly three years of closure of this strategic route.

A high-level mission led by Major General Mohamed Toumba, Minister of State, Minister of the Interior, Public Security, and Territorial Administration of Niger, departed Niamey on June 19, 2026, in the afternoon for Cotonou, aiming to continue negotiations on reopening the common border between the two countries, which has been closed since the Nigerien coup d’état in July 2023, according to Niger Radio and Television (RTN).

The departure of this mission was preceded that morning by a framing meeting bringing together the national committee of Nigerien experts, responsible for the border aspect, at the office of Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine. This meeting focused on the expectations of the highest Nigerien authorities regarding the conditions for reopening and perspectives for bilateral cooperation.

The mission is a continuation of a joint press release issued on June 16, 2026, by the Nigerien and Beninese governments, in which both parties acknowledged the conclusions of a first cycle of technical work conducted within the fifteen-day deadline and expressed satisfaction with its fruitful nature.

A process initiated on June 2 during Wadagni’s visit

The process was launched during the official visit of Beninese President Romuald Wadagni to Niamey on June 2, 2026, a few days after his inauguration. Following his discussions with Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tiani, the two leaders issued a joint statement in nine points, establishing an expert committee tasked with proposing, within fifteen days, the modalities for removing obstacles to reopening the border. Prime Minister Zeine officially installed this committee on June 5.

The joint statement of June 16, signed on the Beninese side by Olushegun Adjadi Bakari and on the Nigerien side by Bakary Yaou Sangaré, confirmed the submission of the conclusions to their respective presidents and announced a new phase of work. The mission led by General Toumba is the first high-level initiative in Cotonou since this report.

Mohamed Toumba is one of the founding members of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), the junta that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023, where he serves as the de facto second-in-command. He had previously visited Cotonou in July 2024 during the presidency of Patrice Talon, as part of a prior mediation attempt that did not result in the reopening.

A border closed for nearly three years

The border between Niger and Benin has been closed since the hours following the July 2023 coup, with the junta authorities citing security reasons after the deterioration of bilateral relations due to Cotonou’s displayed support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sanctions against Niamey.

The closure impacts the economies of both countries. The Benin-Niger corridor is one of the main supply routes for Niger, a landlocked country, and represents a significant source of transit revenue and port activities for Benin. The two countries have planned to restart their joint commission for bilateral cooperation, according to the June 2 statement. The date of a return official visit by General Tiani to Cotonou, mentioned during the Niamey meeting, had not yet been set at the time of the mission’s departure.