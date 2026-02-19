Presidential election 2026: “Whether we want it or not, there are still two candidates, I believe,” Basile Ahossi

The former MP Léon Basile Ahossi is counting on the teaching profession to drive his candidate to victory at the end of the April 2026 electoral contest.

On the occasion of the official launch of the Romuald Wadagni Ambassador Teachers League, on Saturday, February 14, 2026, the former second vice-president of the National Assembly and member of the opposition party The Democrats, publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the current Minister of Economy and Finance. A position taken publicly, despite his well-known political divergences with President Patrice Talon.

In a pre-electoral context marked by debates about the very reality of the forthcoming competition, Léon Basile Ahossi has sought to clarify his reading of the political game. Contrary to those who argue that there would not truly be competition in 2026, he states without hesitation that the race is indeed underway.

« Whether one likes it or not, there are still two candidates, I believe », he said, referring to the existence of two duos in the race and embracing a competition he regards as open.

Justification for an openly embraced endorsement

As sponsor of the ceremony, the elected official leveraged this platform to invite teachers to take ownership of the political vision of the candidate he supports and to disseminate it across the entire national territory. For him, this socio-professional group plays a strategic role in the formation of elites and in the animation of national life, which makes it a decisive lever in the ongoing electoral dynamic.

In a declaration with strong political significance, Léon Basile Ahossi acknowledged the distinctiveness of his choice. « I must confess, I have not always been in harmony with President Talon, everyone knows it. And the things that opposed us are temporary compared to the Republic. That’s why someone who is said to have come from Talon’s inner circle, receiving Ahossi’s support, whom is wrongly characterized as a radical opponent, surprised more than one », he confided.

Teachers, the keystone of the electoral dynamic

Continuing his argument, the deputy based his support on a personal analysis of Wadagni’s track record and on the central place of teachers in any credible political strategy. According to him, this profession is indispensable in building a project of power.

« Teachers can’t be bypassed. If there had been no teachers, there would be no Romuald Wadagni», he insisted.

Léon Basile Ahossi also highlighted the territorial presence of this socio-professional group, which he sees as a decisive advantage in a national election.

Present in all municipalities and in direct contact with the population, teachers constitute, in his eyes, a powerful mobilization network.

« You are the most widespread body of the administration across the territory and your adherence to this political vision is a massive rebuke to the Wadagni camp», he added.

Through this political move, the former vice-president of the National Assembly clearly places his endorsement in a logic of conviction, betting on the influence of teachers to weigh on the outcome of the 2026 presidential election.